Crash reconstruction will determine defense's next steps in deaths of Gopher coach's son, 1 other

By Jess Myers
INFORUM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat was the primary topic of attorneys and Judge Regina Chu on Monday, Oct. 11, when James Blue appeared before the Hennepin County Court via Zoom. Blue, 51, has been charged with multiple counts of murder and criminal vehicular homicide in the Orono, Minnesota, accident late on a Saturday night, July 24. Passengers Schuneman, 24, died at the scene and Motzko, 20, died a few hours later after being rushed to a Twin Cities hospital.

