Acer 11.6″ Chromebook Laptop only $129.99 shipped (Reg. $250!)

By Gretchen
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for a deal on a Chromebook? Don’t miss this!. Through tomorrow, Target has this Acer 11.6″ Chromebook Laptop for just $129.99 shipped!. This is regularly $249.99 and has great reviews.

Digital Trends

These new Acer laptops will be among the first to ship with Windows 11

Acer has announced a slew of new laptops, all of which come with Windows 11 preinstalled. The three new laptops hit three distinctive audiences — there’s the budget-friendly Aspire Vero, the productivity-focused Swift 5, and the gaming-centricd Nitro 5. Windows 11 won’t begin rolling out as a free update to...
