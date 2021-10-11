CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Marcel Hug loses out on $50,000 at Boston Marathon after wrong turn

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=097N4P_0cNyuGps00
Marcel Hug: ‘I was just focusing on my performance’.

Marcel Hug, the men’s wheelchair champion at the 125th Boston Marathon, will now always remember the words that locals recite when discussing the final mile of the race: “Right onto Hereford, left onto Boylston.”

Instead, he followed the lead vehicle up Commonwealth Avenue before heading back onto Hereford Street.

Hug was on a record pace on Monday morning and earned $25,000 with his fifth Boston Marathon title. But he lost out on a $50,000 bonus that comes with any course record.

The 35-year-old Hug, from Switzerland, wound up finishing in 1 hour, 18 minutes and 11 seconds. He set the course record of 1:18:04 in 2017.

“I would say it cost me 20 seconds and it should have been possible to get the record, for sure … It should not have happened. It’s my fault,” he said. “I was just focusing on my performance. I didn’t think about that. It’s sad, but it happens.”

T-shirts are sold capturing that final-mile phrase of the race, coming in the traditional blue-and-yellow colors that stretch across the Boylston Street finish line.

“I went straight behind the lead car instead of a right turn,” Hug said.

Hug was part of Swiss sweep in the wheelchair divisions. Manuela Schar, 36, won the women’s division at 1:35:21 and earned $25,000. “Yeah, that makes the race even better,” she said. “It was great to do it with Marcel.”

In the main race, Benson Kipruto and Diana Kipyogei completed a Kenyan sweep of the men’s and women’s titles, the eighth since 2000 in Boston.

A winner in Prague and Athens who finished 10th in Boston in 2019, Kipruto broke away from the lead pack as it turned onto Beacon Street with about three miles to go and broke the tape in 2:09:51. Lemi Berhanu, who won the race in 2016, was second, 46 seconds back; Colin Bennie of Princeton, Massachusetts, was the top American, in seventh.

Kipyogei claimed the women’s title, a gilded olive wreath and the $150,000 first prize, finishing in 2:24:45 in her major marathon debut. Edna Kipligat, the 2017 winner, was second, 23 seconds behind.

Comments / 1

Related
MLB

Youngest Yankee to appear in WS dies at 85

Tom Carroll, the youngest Yankee ever to appear in the World Series, passed away on Sept. 22, five days after his 85th birthday. Carroll was 19 years and 14 days old on Oct. 1, 1955, when he pinch-ran for Eddie Robinson, who had hit for starting pitcher Johnny Kucks, in the sixth inning of Game 1 of the 1955 World Series against the Dodgers at Ebbets Field. Carroll was stranded on first base when the next two batters flied out to end the inning and Rip Coleman came on to pitch.
MLB
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Significant Tiger Woods News

It’s been a good couple of days for Tiger Woods fans. Over the weekend, a video surfaced, showing Woods at the golf course – without crutches – watching his son, Charlie, hit some balls. This was the first time we’ve seen Woods walking without crutches since his car accident in Southern California.
GOLF
HollywoodLife

Danica Patrick Is ‘Grateful’ After Completing ‘Bucket List’ 26 Mile Boston Marathon

After months of training, Danica Patrick completed the 2021 Boston Marathon on Oct. 11. She excitedly shared the news on social media after finishing the 26.2 mile run. Danica Patrick took her athleticism from the racetrack to the streets of Boston when she ran the Boston Marathon on Oct. 11, 2021. She completed the run with a reported impressive time of 4:01:21, and took to social media afterwards to celebrate her accomplishment. “Bucket list item 1 of 1 ✅ I am so grateful to be able to do @bostonmarathon!!! Thank you to all who donated to the @lightfoundation! However, I do not want to do another marathon! 😂,” she wrote alongside a series of photos she took of herself and others during the big day.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
The Spun

Look: Dustin Johnson Ryder Cup Answer Is Going Viral

On Sunday afternoon, Team USA finally put its demons behind it as the team boat-raced Europe in the Ryder Cup. Team Europe won four of the last five Ryder Cups entering this weekend. However, the Americans were heavily-favored and had a plethora of the top 10 players in the world on its squad.
GOLF
CBS Boston

Boston Marathon Runners Thrilled To See Viral Golden Retriever In Ashland

ASHLAND (CBS) — Twelve-year-old Spencer and nine-year-old Penny cheered on Boston Marathon runners in the way they know best: the golden retrievers held flags in their mouths. Spencer went viral in 2018 after holding a Boston Strong for runners during the rainy Boston Marathon. On Monday, runners stopped to pet and kiss the dogs a few miles into the race in Ashland. A runner stops to thank Spencer the golden retriever for his support along the Boston Marathon course in Ashland (Photo Via Rich Powers) “HUNDREDS of runners yelling their names as they went by,” owner Rich Powers wrote on Facebook. Though Spencer is more of the social media star, Penny was also there. They have been cheering on the runners together since 2015. Even with this year’s rolling start times, Powers said Spencer and Penny tag-teamed it to provide complete crowd coverage. “That’s a wrap for the cheer leaders,” Powers posted later Monday afternoon. “It was great to see all the runners for so many reasons. See you all in April.”
ASHLAND, MA
Mens Journal

Danica Patrick Is Gearing Up for One of the Toughest Races of Her Career: The Boston Marathon

In her decades-long career in motorsports, Danica Patrick has earned a reputation for being a fierce competitor, notching all kinds of impressive achievements, including record-setting performances at the Indy Japan 300 and the Daytona 500. Although she’s retired from racing (and has launched other ventures like the Pretty Intense podcast and Danica Rosé wine), that desire to push herself hasn’t faded. Now she’s set her sights on another legendary race course: the Boston Marathon. On Oct. 11, Patrick will run the race in support of the Light Foundation. We recently caught up with her to learn more about how she’s preparing to take on this new challenge.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcel Hug
Boston

‘I still feel ready to go’: Danica Patrick joins the 125th Boston Marathon

"It's my only bucket list item so here we go. I can die after October 11." Danica Patrick, the decorated former race-car driver, is one of 20,000 people who will be running the 125th Boston Marathon. Patrick, who is the only woman to win an IndyCar Series race, is pushing her athletic limits further by running Boston as a way of challenging herself both “mentally and physically.”
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Danica Patrick Finishes First Boston Marathon, Crosses Off Only Thing On Her Bucket List

BOSTON (CBS) — Danica Patrick is used doing her racing behind a wheel, hitting nearly 200 MPH on the speedometer. On Monday, she used her legs — and went a lot slower — to complete the 125th running of the Boston Marathon. After retiring from her 14-year career in both NASCAR and IndyCar racing, running the Boston Marathon was the only thing on Patrick’s bucket list. She can now cross that off, after completing Monday’s race with an impressive time of 4:01:21 — not bad for her first marathon ever. “Check. Done. That is it, so thank you Boston,” Patrick told WBZ-TV’s...
BOSTON, MA
bunewsservice.com

Local runner lives out her dream at virtual Boston Marathon event

Despite not qualifying for the Boston Marathon, 25-year-old Elise Noonan still ran down Boylston Street as supporters cheered her on. The run followed after the recent College of Holy Cross graduate participated in the marathon’s virtual race, which took place from October 8th-10th. The Boston Marathon had always been on...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Marathon#Race#Swiss#Kenyan#American
Daily Free Press

Boston erupts in celebration of 125th Boston Marathon after pandemic postponement

The Boston Marathon commenced in-person Monday for the first time in 910 days, in time for its milestone 125th anniversary. Participants in this year’s race — which was postponed in April 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic — ran the iconic 26.2-mile course from Hopkinton, Massachusetts to Boylston Street in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
kyma.com

Brightside: Man wins marathon after leaders take wrong route

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - If there is one way to win a marathon, an American man would tell you just to follow the correct route. That is how 28-year-old Tyler Pence won the Quad Cities marathon in Moline, Illinois. The Quad City Times says Pence finished in first place after...
SPORTS
WWLP

Boston Marathon set to begin after pandemic hiatus

BOSTON, MASS. (WWLP)- The Boston Marathon is scheduled to take place on Monday. The marathon was canceled in 2020 and delayed earlier this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but is now finally set to take place, with 20,000 runners. Many spent Saturday visiting the finish line on Boylston Street...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Chicago

2021 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Wheelchair Elite: Marcel Hug

Marcel Hug (a.k.a. the “silver bullet”) enters the Bank of America Chicago Marathon as one of the most dominant athletes of 2021. In 2016, he captured the headlines when he went beyond the grand slam, winning in Boston, London, Rio, Berlin, Chicago and New York. More About Marcel Hug:. He...
CHICAGO, IL
WBUR

Preparing for the Boston Marathon

The Boston Marathon returns on Monday, October 11th, marking over 900 days since the last one was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. How are runners and city officials preparing for this historic race? And what is the city doing to honor indigenous runners, as the race falls on Indigenous People's Day? We check-in with veteran reporter Alex Ashlock to get the update.
BOSTON, MA
The Guardian

The Guardian

31K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy