TARBORO, N.C. — A North Carolina sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man who stabbed another deputy after they were called to a home on Thursday, officials said. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the home around 2 p.m. following a report that the suspect was chasing a family member with an unidentified weapon, news outlets reported.

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC ・ 15 HOURS AGO