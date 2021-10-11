‘Florida Man’ Tom Brady Shares His Reason for Buying His $6 Million Yacht: ‘I Literally Said I’ll Never Own a Boat in My Life’

Tom Brady is undeniably the GOAT quarterback. With a record seven Super Bowl rings, Brady is also only the second NFL quarterback to win a Super Bowl ring for two different teams and the only one to do it in both the NFC and the AFC. And after his most recent Super Bowl win, Brady (in)famously tossed the Lombardi trophy to Rob Gronkowski, who was on a boat about 15 feet away from the one Brady was on. (Hey, he has won it seven times, he can do whatever he wants with it.) Tom Brady also happens to have his own yacht — something he thought he would never own. Keep reading to learn more about why he decided to drop $6 million on a boat.