Payton Thorne compares favorably through 7 starts to Cook, Cousins, Lewerke

We are officially seven games into the Payton Thorne era (dating back to last season’s Penn State start) of Michigan State football, and it’s going quite well. Thorne showed flashes of brilliance in his first start last season against the Nittany Lions, actually giving the Spartans a big road lead in the first half before Penn State stormed back and escaped with a win to end the year. It was still a good sign for the redshirt freshman quarterback.