Talking music with The Current’s Jim McGuinn

Brooklyn, NY (October 14, 2021) — Jim Campilongo has been called “an American treasure” by Billboard and the “sultan of twang” in The New Yorker. In 2013, Fender honored him by releasing the Jim Campilongo Signature Telecaster, a 50-unit reproduction of the 1959 Tele from which he’s been inseparable throughout a lifelong career that has presented opportunities to play with Charlie Hunter, Burning Spear, Cake, Martha Wainright, J.J. Cale, Nels Cline, and of course The Little Willies, a band he co-founded with Norah Jones. His most recent collaboration, Two Guitars with Luca Benedetti, earned raves from music press across the globe. Playing in an inimitable style that can pivot from country-swing to jazz on a dime, he is considered the premiere exponent of the Telecaster guitar and all the musical history it represents. Campilongo graciously spent some time with us to discuss the other main ingredient in his signature tone — Celestion speakers — not to mention chronicle his inspirations and offer some must-hear advice on career and practicing.

