Talking music with The Current’s Jim McGuinn

By Angela Davis, Samantha Matsumoto
mprnews.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pandemic has put live music on hiatus, but many artists are once again touring and concert calendars are filling up — often with added COVID precautions. Tuesday at 9 a.m., MPR News host Angela Davis talks with The Current’s program director Jim McGuinn about fall concerts, new albums and a new grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting to partner with KMOJ. And they’ll talk about how time has changed their minds about songs they used to dislike.

www.mprnews.org

guitargirlmag.com

Country Sibling Group TRHibe Showcases Current Music Video on CMT.com

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Sibling country group TRHibe (aka: The Runaway Hamsters) has teamed up with CMT.com for the world premiere of their latest music video for Constantine (Click HERE). This video, which was first premiered by Cowboys & Indians, highlights a legendary western tale with a bit of truth and imagination. Constantine is also available for streaming on all digital platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.
MUSIC
kuvo.org

New Music Monday—Houston Person, Randy Napolean, & Jim Snidero

New Music Monday highlights and more will be revealed by host Arturo Gómez on Monday, October 18 at noon. In the Fall if 2019-shortly before the pandemic, Houston Person was on a European tour which took him to the Cite de la musique as part of the Festival Jazz á la Villette. Houston’s big fat tenor sound delighted the capacity audience and we’re fortunate that the concert was recorded and now available. Sharing the stage with Person is the rising keyboardist Ben Peterson on the B-3, the veteran guitarist Peter Bernstein and the dynamic Willie Jones III at the drums. Despite having over a 100 sessions as a leader under his belt, this recording will no doubt rank in his top twenty, it’s that good!
MUSIC
mprnews.org

The art of listening

We do a lot of listening while we go about our technologically connected lives — we listen to music, to podcasts, to the news, to traffic, teachers, politicians and, sometimes, to each other. But what does it mean to listen and really hear what we are listening to, particularly when...
MUSIC
