Verizon Fios explains abrupt commercial breaks during game 3 of ALDS

ALDS Rays Red Sox Baseball Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez, center, celebrates with teammates after hitting a two-run walk-off home run during the thirteenth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays during Game 3 of a baseball American League Division Series, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Boston. The Red Sox won 6-4. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (Charles Krupa)

Verizon Fios has issued a statement about an “issue” faced by Red Sox fans during game 3 of the American League Division Series.

Many Verizon Fios customers watching Sunday night’s game had the action interrupted, while batters were at the plate, in a tight game against the Tampa Bay Rays that went to extra innings.

Viewers were sharing those concerns via social media, trying to stop the advertisements from running. so they would not miss a key play.

One of those expressing concern was Dale Arnold of NESN.

Arnold wasn’t the only one looking for answers.

On Monday, Verizon responded to a request for information from Boston 25 News.

“A system issue that caused viewers in the Boston area to see ads outside of commercial breaks during last night’s broadcast on MLB Network was resolved during the latter portion of the game,” said Andrew Testa with Verizon corporate communications.

“We apologize for the inconvenience,” said Testa.

The Sox went one to win the game 6-4 in dramatic walk-off fashion thanks to a home run by catcher Christian Vázquez.

Thankfully, the game was not in a commercial break at the time. The Red Sox lead the series 2-1.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2021 Cox Media Group