Energy Industry

Activists decry new oilfield plan in anti-UK govt protest

 3 days ago
Britain Greenpeace Protest A statue of Prime Minister Boris Johnson is splattered with oil as campaigners from Greenpeace demonstrate against the Cambo oil field, outside Downing Street in London, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. Activists in London chained themselves to an oil-spattered effigy of U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson Monday to urge him to reconsider his support for a permit to drill for oil west of the Shetland Islands. Some 40 protestors led by Greenpeace demonstrated near Johnson’s Downing Street office to urge the government not to sign off a new drilling permit at the Cambo oil field. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP) (Victoria Jones)

LONDON — (AP) — Climate protesters chained themselves to an oil-spattered effigy of U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson outside his London office on Monday, urging him to block plans to drill for oil west of the Shetland Islands.

Some 40 protesters organized by Greenpeace called for Johnson to reject Siccar Point Energy's application for a permit to drill at the Cambo oil field off the northwest coast of Scotland. Sixteen demonstrators locked themselves to the effigy and oil barrels in protest.

London's Metropolitan Police arrested seven people on suspicion of obstructing the road.

The British government is under pressure to reject plans to develop Cambo as it prepares to host the 26th U.N. Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland. Ahead of the conference, which begins on Oct. 31, Johnson has called on countries around the world to present ambitious plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and help keep global temperature increases to no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius over pre-industrial levels.

Follow all AP stories on climate change issues at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-change.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

