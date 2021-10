Bitcoin (BTC/USD) is back at multi-month highs on ETF chatter. A new all-time high is on the cards. The past few weeks we have regularly mentioned that the SEC is likely to look kindly upon the few Bitcoin futures-based ETFs applications in its pending tray, especially after SEC chair Gary Gensler’s positive commentary over the last two months. At a conference a few weeks ago, Mr. Gensler noted that the 1940 law provides significant investor protection for both mutual funds and ETFs. Bitcoin monthly futures are traded on the CME and are cash-settled. Turnover and open interest in Bitcoin futures have jumped sharply in the past few weeks ahead of the expected ETF announcement. Many see the creation of Bitcoin ETFs as the next step in the evolution of the cryptocurrency market into a mainstream asset class. While all eyes are currently on Bitcoin, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, Ethereum, also has a futures contract with the CME and is likely to be the next cab off the ETF rank if a Bitcoin ETF launches successfully.

MARKETS ・ 18 HOURS AGO