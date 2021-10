Conservative activists are knocking on doors across Michigan to hunt for evidence of “ghost votes” and other alleged “anomalies” used to re-litigate the 2020 election. A spokesperson for the Michigan Secretary of State said residents have no obligation to answer questions about how they voted and pointed to 250 statewide audits that affirmed President Joe Biden’s victory. Organizers with Election Integrity Fund and Force said the door-to-door canvassing effort, announced at a Tuesday rally outside the state Capitol, is modeled after a similar attempt in Arizona to discredit the 2020 election.

