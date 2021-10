Elon Musk is a man on the move, and not just to the outer reaches of the moon. The rocket man has listed his last-known San Francisco Bay Area mansion for $31,990,000. But this isn’t this property’s first time on the market. This is actually the third time the palatial home has been listed in the past 17 months—and this time, it comes with a $5 million price cut from before.

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO