Lord Hammond assumes a new thrilling advisory role at Copper
Lord Hammond takes up a new strategic advisory role at Copper. The firm hopes to use Lord Hammond’s expertise to guide its plans for global expansion. Copper, a UK-based cryptocurrency startup, has announced that Philip Hammond will be joining its team. Lord Hammond is a former UK Chancellor of the Exchequer. He served in this role between 2016 and 2019. Copper will call on Hammond for strategic advice geared towards its global expansion.www.cryptopolitan.com
