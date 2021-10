ORIX Corporation USA (ORIX USA) has appointed Jordan Robinson as managing director and head of investor solutions within its asset management business. In his new role, he will oversee capital raising for ORIX USA’s asset management business and be responsible for business development and fundraising initiatives, as well as the expansion of the firm’s strategic investment partnerships with institutional investors. ORIX USA and its family of companies have $83 billion of assets under control, including $26 billion in assets under management, $47 billion in assets under servicing and administration, and $11 billion in proprietary assets as of June 2021.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO