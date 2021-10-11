CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Adam Devine and Chloe Bridges Have Officially Tied the Knot!

By Njera Perkins
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Huge congratulations are in order for Workaholics star Adam Devine and actress Chloe Bridges, who took the big walk down the aisle over the weekend! The Hollywood couple announced their engagement almost two years ago, and now they can officially refer to each other as husband and wife. According to Page Six, the two exchanged vows during a ceremony held in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, that apparently took a lot to pull off.

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Entertainment Weekly

Pitch Perfect actor Adam DeVine marries 'Pretty Little Liars' actress Chloe Bridges

The Pitch Perfect star has tied the knot with his longtime love, actress Chloe Bridges, a rep for the actor confirms to PEOPLE. Erik Griffin celebrated the news on Instagram as he shared a photo of himself and Devine, 37, with their Workaholics costars Anders Holm and Blake Anderson. "Dem Boyz! Devine is off the market! Such an awesome wedding!" Griffin captioned the photo.
CELEBRITIES
northwestgeorgianews.com

Gossip Girl revival star Jason Gotay ties the knot with longtime partner

Jason Gotay has tied the knot with his longtime partner Michael Hartung. The 'Gossip Girl' star - who plays teacher Rafa Caparros on HBO Max’s revival series - got married in upstate New York on Monday (11.10.21). Little details are known about the pair's special day, however, pictures were taken...
CELEBRITIES
kfrxfm.com

Adam Devine Gets Married

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Adam DeVine attends the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Pitch Perfect star Adam Devine and actress Chloe Bridges have become husband and wife. The two met back in 2015 while...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Devine
Person
Chloe Bridges
Person
Anders Holm
Person
Blake Anderson
HollywoodLife

Ashlee Simpson’s Daughter Jagger, 6, Is Too Cute While Hitting The Red Carpet With Her Parents

Ashlee Simpson stepped out with her little girl Jagger in tow, looking oh-too-cute at a family-friendly movie premiere in Los Angeles. It was a family affair for the Simpson-Ross’s at a red carpet premiere in Los Angeles! Ashlee Simpson walked the carpet with her husband Evan Ross and one of their two children together, Jagger Snow Ross. The darling six-year old girl looked positively adorable at the premiere of L.O.L., Surprise!, which was held at the famed Hollywood Forever Cemetery right in the heart of Tinseltown, on October 6.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Best Life

See Danny DeVito's Daughter, Who's Starring With Him on a New Show

If your parents are Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman, we can only imagine it's hard to break away from the bright lights of Hollywood. And seemingly, the former couple's three children have all been lured. At one point or another, all of the DeVito-Perlman kids have dabbled in acting, but it was recently announced that their oldest child, 38-year-old Lucy DeVito, will be starring alongside her father on a new series. To see Lucy now and find out what she's working on with her dad, read on.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Granville Adams, 'Oz' Actor, Dead at 58

Granville Adams, who starred in all six seasons of the acclaimed HBO series Oz, died on Sunday, Oz star Kirk Acevedo announced. Adams was 58. The actor announced he was diagnosed with cancer in December 2020, reports TMZ. He is survived by his wife, Christina. "I lost my brotha today...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hello Magazine

Salma Hayek and lookalike teenage daughter are radiant in incredibly rare photo together

Salma Hayek is a proud mother to her only daughter, Valentina, and on Tuesday she had reason to celebrate the teen and did so with a beautiful photo. The Eternals actress delighted fans with a rare snapshot together as they rang in Valentina's 14th birthday.Taking to Instagram, Salma posted a sunset image and although they were silhouetted, the resemblance between them was uncanny.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tom Selleck’s Wife: Meet Jillie Mack, His Love For Over 33 Years

Find out everything to know about ‘Blue Bloods’ actor Tom Selleck’s wife of more than three decades — British actress Jillie Mack. Blue Bloods star Tom Selleck and former West End performer Jillie Mack are among the most low key couples in Hollywood. The A-list Magnum P.I. star has been married to British born Jillie for more than three decades, however very little is known about their romance. The couple met when Tom was in London filming the movie Lassiter, and his future wife caught his eye when he saw the stage production of Cats on the West End. Here’s everything you need to know about Jillie.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Kris Jenner, 65, & Corey Gamble, 40, Prove Their Love Is Still Going Strong With Romantic Date

The ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star and her boyfriend looked incredibly happy as they grabbed dinner in West Hollywood. Love is in the air! Kris Jenner, 65, and Corey Gamble, 40, seem completely smitten with each other, as they went to get a bite at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood on Tuesday September 14. The pair’s bond doesn’t seem like it could be stronger, as Kris was photographed smiling large, as she held hands with her beau. In another photo, Corey looked like he was admiring the KUWTK star, as they left their date.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

YouTube Star Mel Thompson Dead at 35

The beauty community is mourning the sudden loss of Mel Thompson. On Monday, Sept. 27, Thompson's husband announced that the YouTube star had died one day prior at the age of 35. Her cause of death was not immediately made public. "Mel sadly passed away yesterday," he announced in a...
CELEBRITIES
People

R&B Singer Emani 22 Dead at 22: She 'Brightened up Any Room She Was in,' Producer J Maine Says

Emani 22, an R&B singer known for songs including "Feelings" and "Close," has died. She was 22. Emani died on Monday following a "tragic accident," her manager tells PEOPLE. "It is with heavy hearts that the family of Emani has confirmed her passing," a statement provided to PEOPLE reads. "They would like to share that although she fought courageously and the medical team went above and beyond doing everything in their power to aid in her recovery, on Monday, October 11th, Emani succumbed to the injuries she sustained after a tragic accident. At this time, Emani's family is asking for privacy to mourn and honor her life and memories."
MUSIC
purewow.com

Katie Holmes Shares Rare Pic of Suri in Daughters Day Tribute on IG

Katie Homes just shared a very touching tribute to her daughter. On Instagram, the 42-year-old actress posted an extremely rare throwback snap of her 15-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise, in honor of National Daughters Day. In the pic, Holmes can be seen fixing a strap on her little girl's shoes, and in the caption, she added a string of red heart emojis. Naturally, fans couldn't help but gush over their special mother-daughter bond.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise’s Son Connor Enjoys Outing With Friends in Rare Photo

Watch: Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman's Son Connor's Rare IG Post. Connor Cruise is giving his followers another rare glimpse into his personal life. While the son of Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise doesn't post on social media often, he recently made an exception during a night out with friends in Italy. In a photo posted to his Instagram Story on Sept. 22, Connor can be seen smiling alongside his pals while enjoying a meal in Milan.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
28K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy