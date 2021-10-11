Adam Devine and Chloe Bridges Have Officially Tied the Knot!
Huge congratulations are in order for Workaholics star Adam Devine and actress Chloe Bridges, who took the big walk down the aisle over the weekend! The Hollywood couple announced their engagement almost two years ago, and now they can officially refer to each other as husband and wife. According to Page Six, the two exchanged vows during a ceremony held in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, that apparently took a lot to pull off.www.popsugar.com
