Brandes hopes to improve prison education through virtual learning

In what could be one of the last bills he files as a state senator, Jeff Brandes hopes to enhance Florida’s prison education system through a virtual learning program. Brandes, R-St. Petersburg, recently announced he is working with the Florida Virtual School to create a division of justice education. Brandes believes this would expand Florida Virtual’s resources and allow it to provide better education to the thousands of people behind bars in the state. Brandes told the Catalyst that on his many tours of prisons around Florida, it was common to see empty school rooms, “and it became apparent we needed to find an alternative solution.”