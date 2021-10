RALEIGH – Roderick Pryor, a truck driver from Whitakers, said he is looking forward to no more house payments or new car payments after winning a $100,000 lottery prize. Pryor bought his lucky $25 Spectacular Riches ticket at the Grab N Go on N.C. 48 in Battleboro while taking his wife home from a hair appointment. He said he had a hard time believing his good luck. He put the ticket away in a safe, he said, then got his glasses, and took it out to look it over again.

NASH COUNTY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO