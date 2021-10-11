Friends’ Central’s Mason McCrea is Main Line Boys Athlete of the Week

The Radnor sophomore, who is undefeated in Central League play at No. 1 singles, captured the Central League singles title this fall after placing third in the tourney last year. Her record as of October 4 is 13-1 (9-0 in the Central League). As a freshman, she was the MVP of a Radnor girls tennis squad that posted a 10-1 record, she achieved a 7-2 record at first singles and received first team All-Central League honors at singles. Radnor tennis head coach Pat Kurz said, “Leina keeps a positive attitude, and even if down in a match, she never feels like she is out of it. I have seen her get behind and then turn it around and get the win.” Off the court, Ciarrocchi participates in a number of service clubs, including FBLA (Future business leaders of America), Action Earth, Care 4 Cancer and Project Produce.

RADNOR TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 10 DAYS AGO