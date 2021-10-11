CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friends’ Central’s Mason McCrea is Main Line Boys Athlete of the Week

By Bruce Adams
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA sophomore center mid/forward for the Friends’ Central boys’ soccer team, McCrea has been the leading scorer for the Phoenix, with five goals and four assists in the team’s first dozen games. Friends’ Central boys’ soccer head coach Galen Guindon said, “Mason is an amazing and mature young person, and a super dynamic and intelligent attacking player. He plays well with his back to goal but is most dangerous when he gets into open space and creates for teammates. He is relentless with how much running and ground he is willing to cover over the course of the game. He’s a true leader by example.”

