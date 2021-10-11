CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Israel a step closer to commercial drones with latest tests

By JACK JEFFERY
GreenwichTime
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Dozens of drones floated through the skies of Tel Aviv on Monday, ferrying cartons of ice cream and sushi across the city in an experiment that officials hope provided a glimpse of the not-too-distant future. Israel's National Drone Initiative, a government program, carried out the...

www.greenwichtime.com

Comments / 0

Related
DRONELIFE

Dual-Use Drone Technology: Closing the Gap Between Military and Commercial Applications

Dual-use drone technology offers new opportunities for drone service providers, manufacturers, and both military and commercial customers. The following is a guest post by Edmond Hennessy, CEO Performance Marketing Group (PMGResults). DRONELIFE neither accepts nor makes payment for guest posts. The previously clear lines between Defense and Commercial technology developments...
TECHNOLOGY
Action News Jax

The Latest: Biden vaccine order moves closer to enforcement

WASHINGTON — The Biden’s administration’s mandate that employers with 100 or more workers require coronavirus vaccinations or institute weekly virus testing has moved one step closer to enforcement. On Tuesday, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration finalized the initial draft of the emergency order and sent it to the White...
U.S. POLITICS
bloomberglaw.com

FAA Needs to Unleash the Commercial Potential of Drones

A new era of aviation innovation is upon us as drones—uncrewed, autonomous aircraft—take flight alongside traditional crewed aircraft. Tucked within President Biden’s recent Executive Order on Promoting Competition in the American Economy is an affirmation of the “great potential” of drones and a directive for federal regulators to “facilitate innovation that fosters U.S. market leadership and market entry” for emerging aviation technologies such as this one.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Drones#Taxis#Ap#Israeli#Partem
AFP

Flying sushi: Israel readies for delivery drone traffic jams

Drone powerhouse Israel is translating the know-how of air force veterans to the delivery of sushi and ice-cream, as companies tap their expertise to avoid collisions in increasingly crowded skies. On a grassy stretch of a Tel Aviv beachfront, three drones flew above shiny high-rises this week, propellers buzzing as they lowered down onto landing pads. Two carried sushi, and a third hauled cans of beer. Their flight was made possible by High Lander, an Israeli company that specialises in traffic control for autonomous drones, and Cando, which helps craft drone strategies for clients.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
World
IBTimes

US, Israel Warn Iran Of Force If Nuclear Diplomacy Fails

US President Joe Biden's administration hinted Wednesday it could use force if diplomacy fails on Iran's nuclear program, rallying more closely than ever behind warnings by Israel. As negotiations with Iran remain at a standstill, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held three-way talks with the top diplomats of Israel...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Beast

How Triple-Jabbed Israel Is Exposing America’s Booster Shot Blunders

Millions of Israelis rushed to pharmacies and clinics for their third dose of COVID vaccine after the country’s health regulators authorized boosters back in July, and the apparent result—four months on—is striking. For the roughly 4 million Israelis who’ve gotten boosted—that’s two-thirds of the adult population—COVID cases seem to have...
WORLD
The Independent

Israel's new PM to meet with Putin in Sochi, Russia

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will for the first time as premier meet Russian President Vladimir Putin later this month, with Iran at the top of the agenda. Bennett will travel Oct. 22 to meet Putin in the seaside resort city of Sochi Russia, to discuss political, security and economic issues, including the Iran nuclear program. Israel and Russia have long kept the diplomatic door open. The two countries operate a military hotline to coordinate air force operations over Syria to avoid clashes. Israel often attacks Iranian-linked targets in Syria, while Russia has provided support to the Syrian government.Russia also is one of the international parties that negotiated a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran. The deal fell apart after then-President Donald Trump withdrew in 2018. But the new U.S. administration is now trying to revive the deal with other international powers — a step that Israel opposes.Bennett’s predecessor, Benjamin Netanyahu, met many times with Putin.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
DRONELIFE

Cargo Delivery by Drone: Malaysia’s Raya Airways Demonstrates Commercial Viability

Raya Airways of Malaysia is testing the commercial viability of cargo delivery by drone in Kuala Lumpur, using cargo drones from Pen Aviation. Raya Airways is performing a Proof of Commercialization (POC) project with Pen Aviation to demonstrate the commercial viability of cargo delivery by drone in the region. Raya hopes to be the first Malaysian freight service provider in ASEAN to operate cargo drones.
INDUSTRY
IFLScience

Native Americans Are Not Who We Thought They Were, Study Finds

A widely believed theory about the origins of Native Americans has been dealt a huge blow by a new genetic analysis of ancient teeth, implying the ancient inhabitants of what is now America were not who we thought they were. The theory, largely based on archaeological evidence found at Native...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy