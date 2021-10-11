Waterford Whisky Launches World’s First Biodynamic Whiskey
Waterford Whisky has broken barriers by recently launching what it describes as the world’s first biodynamic whiskey – Biodynamic: Luna. Matured in a combination of 35% first-fill US oak; 17% virgin US oak; 26% Premium French oak; and 22% Vin Doux Naturel oak, the Irish whiskey bottling is what is said to be the world’s first whiskey created from biodynamic barley and is the latest whiskey in the distillery’s Arcadian Series, which showcases the flavors produced by forgotten ways of farming and rare barley varieties.thewhiskeywash.com
