Waterford Whisky Launches World’s First Biodynamic Whiskey

Canadian whisky brand Forty Creek recently announced the launch of its first ever cask strength whisky, Master’s Cut. Bottled at the same strength as it comes out of the barrel, Master’s Cut comes from Master Blender Bill Ashburn, known for what’s described as innovative expressions. Ashburn applied a single pass, 100% pot distillation process to the bottling that’s aged in a mixture of once used bourbon barrels and used Canadian whisky barrels. The result is notes of vanilla and wood, an aroma of candied fruit and florals, and a lingering spicy finish, according to official tasting notes.

DRINKS ・ 12 DAYS AGO