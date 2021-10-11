CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shelby County, TN

Memphis city councilman announces run for Shelby County Mayor

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ob19W_0cNyiOTA00

Memphis, Tenn — Memphis city councilman Worth Morgan announced his campaign to run for Shelby County Mayor on Monday, according to a release.

“In my time as an elected official, I’ve strived to bring honesty, transparency, and accountability to local government.” said

Morgan.

Much of Worth Morgan’s spirit for public service derives from a deeply-rooted faith and his personal health struggles.

“Everyone has a battle they’re wrestling with. Some are more visible than others. When we understand this about one another, we learn to treat

our neighbor with a little more grace and life with a lot more humility,” said Morgan.

You can contact the campaign through this email MorganForShelbyMayor@gmail.com

“Elected leaders are the servants of the people. With both passion and measured judgment, I have endeavored to

protect your family, friends, and neighbors. But while other communities around the country have thrived, Shelby County

has settled for less than the status quo. You and I both know that we deserve better.” said morgan

Online Donation: https://secure.anedot.com/morganformayor/donate

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

Comments / 7

Cliff Tarver
3d ago

What. A. Joke. !! Wealthy. Family. Blue. Blood. Never. Held. A. Real. Job. In. His. Life !!!

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shelby County, TN
Government
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
Tennessee State
Tennessee Elections
Memphis, TN
Elections
County
Shelby County, TN
City
Campaign, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
68K+
Followers
69K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy