Memphis city councilman announces run for Shelby County Mayor

Memphis, Tenn — Memphis city councilman Worth Morgan announced his campaign to run for Shelby County Mayor on Monday, according to a release.

“In my time as an elected official, I’ve strived to bring honesty, transparency, and accountability to local government.” said

Morgan.

Much of Worth Morgan’s spirit for public service derives from a deeply-rooted faith and his personal health struggles.

“Everyone has a battle they’re wrestling with. Some are more visible than others. When we understand this about one another, we learn to treat

our neighbor with a little more grace and life with a lot more humility,” said Morgan.

You can contact the campaign through this email MorganForShelbyMayor@gmail.com

“Elected leaders are the servants of the people. With both passion and measured judgment, I have endeavored to

protect your family, friends, and neighbors. But while other communities around the country have thrived, Shelby County

has settled for less than the status quo. You and I both know that we deserve better.” said morgan

Online Donation: https://secure.anedot.com/morganformayor/donate

