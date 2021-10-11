Everyman Theatre - Flyin' West

Shortly before eight o’clock on the last evening in September, an announcement rang out through the lobby of Fells Point Corner Theatre: “Ladies and gentlemen, for the first time in 570 days, the house is open.” Thus began the 2021-22 season of one of Baltimore’s best, small theater companies. The people at FPCT most certainly did not choose a lighthearted romp to celebrate their return to in-person performance. Margret Edson’s 1999 Pulitzer Prize-winning “Wit” is a brave choice, in which success or failure can be determined by a single casting decision. The company mitigated its risk by choosing familiar material. This is the theater’s second production of the play—their first was in 2003, directed by Arena Players’ Donald Owens. This time, the reins are in the hands of Lindsey R. Barr, who also directed last year’s “The Mineola Twins” for FPCT (MdTG review). As with Paula Vogel’s “Mineola,” Barr is dealing here with a script that’s old enough to drink. Of the two, “Wit” ages better.

