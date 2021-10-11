New this week: Coldplay, 'Succession' and 'Halloween Kills'

While Halloween Kills features the return of Michael Myers and a number of heroic characters from previous entries in the Halloween franchise, it will explore somewhat new territory, as it depicts the ways in which the residents of Haddonfield, Illinois take matters into their own hands to seek justice for Myers' crimes, as seen in the below featurette. Arguably the most successful entries into the series have been more insular tales of cat and mouse, with Myers sticking to the shadows to torment his victims, though the intense violence in the upcoming entry will likely be nothing the franchise has ever seen before. Check out the below featurette before seeing Halloween Kills in theaters and on Peacock on October 15th.

HADDONFIELD, NJ ・ 8 DAYS AGO