CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

New this week: Coldplay, 'Succession' and 'Halloween Kills'

ourcommunitynow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. MOVIES — Jamie Lee Curtis returns to her.

ourcommunitynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Watch Michael Myers unmasked in final ‘Halloween Kills’ trailer

The final trailer Halloween Kills has been shared, the latest in a comeback series of films from the popular horror franchise. Jamie Lee Curtis reprises her role as Laurie Strode for the movie. She is set to face off against notorious serial killer Michael Myers with the help of her onscreen daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak).
MOVIES
Collider

New ‘Halloween Kills’ Dolby Poster Kicks Off October in the Best Way

It is officially October, and Dolby Cinemas has the perfect way to get you excited for the spookiest month of the year. The premium cinema chain premiered an exclusive poster for the long-awaited Halloween Kills today. Consider ourselves amped!. In the poster, Michael Myers is seen brandishing his trusty knife...
MOVIES
Collider

New 'Halloween Kills' Featurette and Poster Spotlights Three Generations of Warrior Women

Universal Pictures has released a new featurette and poster focusing on the trio of Strode women, the central characters in the upcoming horror film Halloween Kills. The one-minute featurette, titled "Warriors," centers around the three lead women of the film with Jamie Lee Curtis as series star Laurie Strode and her daughter Karen, played by Judy Greer, and her granddaughter Allyson, played by Andi Matichak. Halloween Kills opens in theaters and streams on Peacock on October 15.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Halloween Kills: Strode Family Gets New Posters and Featurette

An important component of most of the Halloween films is that the villainous Michael Myers was related to Laurie Strode and her daughter Jamie Lloyd, with that familial connection motivating his murderous mayhem. While the 2018 Halloween might have severed that sibling connection, it introduced a new way in which family played an important part of the franchise, as it demonstrated how Laurie's daughter Karen and granddaughter Allyson all united to seemingly take down Myers in the film's finale. That theme looks to continue in Halloween Kills, with a new featurette exploring the resiliency of the Strode family, in addition to new posters shedding the spotlight on the survivors. Halloween Kills hits theaters and Peacock on October 15th.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Lee Curtis
ComicBook

Halloween Kills Streaming: How to Watch the New Halloween Movie Online Now

Halloween comes early as Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Michael Myers (Nick Castle and James Jude Courtney) return in Halloween Kills, now playing in theaters and streaming on Peacock. The new movie, a direct sequel to John Carpenter's 1978 original and director David Gordon Green's 40-years-later continuation Halloween, pits Laurie and the terrorized town of Haddonfield against the masked murderer known as The Shape on Halloween night 2018. Here's where to watch Halloween Kills online at home and for free if you're a Peacock Premium subscriber:
MOVIES
The Independent

Review: ‘Halloween Kills’ is a gruesome mess

The poor folks of Haddonfield, Illinois are having the worst and longest Halloween ever. It seems one movie wasn’t enough to contain Michael Myers’ 40th anniversary rampage. “ Halloween Kills ” picks up at the moment David Gordon Green’s 2018 “Halloween” ended. Deputy Frank Hawkins (Will Patton) is bleeding out from a neck wound. Michael Myers is burning in a basement and Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode is riding in the back of a pickup truck to the hospital with her guts literally spilling out alongside her daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak). The big problem...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Halloween Kills Director Teases Trilogy's New "Twist Ending" When Halloween Ends in 2022

Evil doesn't die until Halloween Ends, the third and final chapter of director David Gordon Green's Halloween sequel trilogy — but there's a trick-or-treat twist. Direct sequels set precisely 40 years after John Carpenter's 1978 original, 2018's Halloween and Halloween Kills (in theaters and streaming on Peacock on October 15) continue the masked Michael Myers' (James Jude Courtney and Nick Castle) reign of terror on Halloween night 2018. Injured after the fiery confrontation that ended Green's first Halloween, Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) leads a vigilante mob to finish Michael's killing spree once and for all — or at least until their final confrontation in Halloween Ends, scheduled for release on October 14, 2022.
MOVIES
ComicBook

New Halloween Kills Featurette Explores the Intensity of Haddonfield's Revenge

While Halloween Kills features the return of Michael Myers and a number of heroic characters from previous entries in the Halloween franchise, it will explore somewhat new territory, as it depicts the ways in which the residents of Haddonfield, Illinois take matters into their own hands to seek justice for Myers' crimes, as seen in the below featurette. Arguably the most successful entries into the series have been more insular tales of cat and mouse, with Myers sticking to the shadows to torment his victims, though the intense violence in the upcoming entry will likely be nothing the franchise has ever seen before. Check out the below featurette before seeing Halloween Kills in theaters and on Peacock on October 15th.
HADDONFIELD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Kills#Movies#The Associated Press
MovieWeb

Halloween Kills Brings the Gang Back Together in Three New Clips

The slasher sequel Halloween Kills is just around the corner and it just might be the most anticipated horror film in the last five years if not more. ﻿The path of blood, death, murder, and destruction that Micheal Myers has caused in the last 41 years has become a source of anger and pain for so many people. Some of those people that have survived his wrath are ready for it to end once and for all.
MOVIES
GoldDerby

Box office predictions: ‘Halloween Kills’ will have a spooky good weekend

It looks like Halloween is coming early this year. All week long, Gold Derby users have been making their predictions for what film will win the U.S. box office for the weekend of October 15-17, and “Halloween Kills” (dir. David Gordon Green) is the odds-on front-runner. Universal’s slasher flick is the direct sequel to “Halloween” (2018) and the 12th movie overall in the decades-long “Halloween” franchise. Jamie Lee Curtis and Nick Castle are back once again as victim Laurie Strode and killer Michael Myers, with new cast members Anthony Michael Hall and Thomas Mann joining the spooky fun. Agree or disagree...
MOVIES
Vulture

Halloween Kills Is Afraid of Itself

High on its own supply, David Gordon Green’s Halloween Kills wants to reimagine the humble slasher flick as both gonzo send-up and social-message movie. Others have certainly done it before him, but rarely with such brazen ambition. You have to admire the effort — even as you survey, mouth agape, the calamitous results. Intended as the middle entry in a proposed trilogy, the film is a sequel to Green’s lean, mean 2018 reboot of John Carpenter’s 1978 horror classic, but in truth, Halloween Kills is worlds removed from the meat-and-potatoes thrills of both its immediate predecessor and Carpenter’s original.
MOVIES
Canyon News

“Halloween Kills” Is Bloody And Brutal!

HOLLYWOOD—The boogeyman is back and he’s angry America. Yes, Michael Myers has returned once again in the 12th installment in the franchise, “Halloween Kills.” The sequel is a follow-up to the 2018 hit “Halloween” that saw the return of Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode to do battle with Michael yet again. “Kills” predecessor was a genius stoke of brilliancy in eliminating all films prior to the 1978 classic and fast forwarding 40 years later to pick up the pieces of Michael Myers bloody rampage on Halloween night.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
The Hollywood Reporter

Jason Blum and David Gordon Green on ‘Halloween Kills’ and ‘Halloween Ends’ New Twist Ending

Once Halloween (2018) became the franchise’s highest-grossing chapter, producer Jason Blum and filmmaker David Gordon Green had the wind at their backs as they set out to complete a new trilogy. With the second installment, Halloween Kills, on the verge of a day-and-date release, the two collaborators are now looking back at the “impossible task” of uniting Halloween (1978) fans, including John Carpenter and Jamie Lee Curtis, with a new generation of horror buffs by way of Halloween (2018). “It was daunting because John Carpenter, Jamie Lee Curtis and everyone are very emotional about this franchise and have lots of feelings...
MOVIES
Hollywood News

Another new featurette arrives for the upcoming ‘Halloween Kills’

Yet another new featurette has dropped for Halloween Kills, the upcoming horror sequel set to grace our screens on 15th October. This one is titled ‘Warriors’ and focusses around Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Cutis) and her daughter and granddaughter – the warriors at the heart of the story. Minutes after...
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

New "Warriors" Featurette for HALLOWEEN KILLS Explores Laurie Strode's Legacy

We have yet another featurette to share with you for Universal Pictures’ upcoming horror film Halloween Kills. This on is called “Warriors,” and it explores Laurie Strode’s legacy. The video features Jamie Lee Curtis talking about her character and how she’s turned her daughter and granddaughter into warriors. it also offers up some footage for you to enjoy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy