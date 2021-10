Jasco Games and Asmodee are delivering what is shaping up to be your next tabletop must-have in their upcoming My Hero Academia CCG, and we've got your exclusive first look at two of the cards in the debut set. The new CCG will feature all of your favorite My Hero characters, and you'll eventually build an all-star team of heroes and villains suited to your playstyle, complete with all the quirks you love. For our new preview, we've got two cards to spotlight, featuring the electric (see what I did there?) Denki and the powerhouse Nomu, and you can check out more details and the cards themselves in the images below.

