Comcast Shares Fall After Raymond James Downgrades Stock To Market Perform
Raymond James analyst Frank Louthan downgraded Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to Market Perform from Outperform without a price target. Despite more remarkable media and entertainment exposure as a hedge, Louthan believes increasing competitive pressure from telcos expanding their fiber builds, along with elevated regulatory influence under the imminent reinstatement of Title II, will ultimately limit future subscriber growth from here.markets.businessinsider.com
Comments / 0