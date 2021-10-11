CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comcast Shares Fall After Raymond James Downgrades Stock To Market Perform

By Anusuya Lahiri
Business Insider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRaymond James analyst Frank Louthan downgraded Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to Market Perform from Outperform without a price target. Despite more remarkable media and entertainment exposure as a hedge, Louthan believes increasing competitive pressure from telcos expanding their fiber builds, along with elevated regulatory influence under the imminent reinstatement of Title II, will ultimately limit future subscriber growth from here.

