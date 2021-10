Will the third time be the charm for a bidder trying to buy the former Wasilewski’s Market when it comes before New Castle’s city council on Thursday?. In the last two years, two city residents have come before it to place bids on the former market at 1701 S. Jefferson St. Twice council has denied the bids because of incomplete applications and lack of cost estimates.

