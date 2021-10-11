Food Extrusion Industry Size, Trends, Growth Factors, Regional Segment Revenue Analysis, 2020–2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Food Extrusion Market was valued at USD 58.75 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 87.86 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.1%. Food extrusion is an important part of food processing technology, as it aids in manufacturing various food products of specific shapes and sizes. Major reasons driving market growth are the changing consumer lifestyles and the growing demand for healthy processed foods and snacks. Food extrusion also has many attached benefits in the form of bringing down the number of microorganisms in foods and removing natural toxins, thereby making the foods safer for consumption. Research has shown that cooking fibers by the process of extrusion can produce changes in the structural characteristics of the fiber and physiochemical properties, while the main effect being a redistribution of the insoluble fiber to soluble fiber. Proteins are more reactive and can undergo many changes during the extrusion process of which the most important being denaturation. Enzymes, which are also a type of proteins, lose their activity after being submitted to the extrusion process due to the high temperatures and pressure.