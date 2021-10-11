CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Analysts Cut Oshkosh PT After Negative Pre-Announcement

By Akanksha
Business Insider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeutsche Bank analyst Nicole DeBlase lowered Oshkosh Corp's (NYSE:OSK) price target to $127 (implying an upside of 27%) from $136 and maintained a Buy rating on the shares following the "big" negative pre-announcement. Baird analyst Mircea Dobre lowered Oshkosh's price target to $131 (implying an upside of 31%) from $145...

Business Insider

Primoris Bags $115M In Energy/Renewables Segment Contracts

Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) has secured seven heavy civil awards with a combined value of over $115 million. The projects were procured by the company's Energy/Renewables Segment and are located across the Southwest. The start dates begin as early as the fourth quarter of 2021 and end in the back...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Business Insider

Alcoa Q3 Results Beat Street View, To Buyback $500 Mln Shares; Stock Up 5%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Alcoa Corp. (AA) are gaining over 5% in extended session on Thursday after the aluminum producer reported a third-quarter profit and revenues that trounced Wall Street's estimates, reflecting an increase in aluminum and alumina prices. The company also announced an initiation of quarterly dividend and stock buyback of $500 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Insider

Why This Analyst Expects Caterpillar To Post 3 Years Of Revenue Growth

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) is heading for the first megacycle of its financial performance in 14 years and the second in modern history, according to Cowen & Co. The Caterpillar Analyst: Matt Elkott initiated coverage of Caterpillar with an Outperform rating and $241 price target. The Caterpillar Thesis: At least 75%...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Bank of America profit boosted by reserve release

Bank of America said Thursday its third-quarter earnings rose to $7.7 billion, or 85 cents a share, from $4.9 billion, or 51 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Revenue increased to $22.8 billion from $20.3 billion. Net interest income rose 10% to $11.1 billion. The bank released $1.1 billion in reserves to its bottom line, driven primarily by asset quality improvements. A survey of analysts by FactSet estimated earnings of 71 cents a share on revenue of $21.68 billion and net interest income of $10.6 billion. CEO Brian Moynihan said the bank results were "strong" as the economy continued to improve and its businesses regained the organic customer growth momentum seen before the pandemic. The stock rose 2% in pre-market trades. Shares of Bank of America are up 42.3% in 2021, compared to a rise of 16.2% by the S&P 500.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Insider

DAX Extends Gains On Earnings

(RTTNews) - German stocks edged higher on Friday as strong corporate earnings offset worries about inflation and higher interest rates. The benchmark DAX edged up 37 points, or 0.2 percent, to 15,499 after climbing 1.4 percent in the previous session. Banks were the top gainers after JPMorgan Chase, Bank of...
STOCKS
Business Insider

Truist Financial Corporation Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) revealed earnings for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year. The company's bottom line totaled $1.62 billion, or $1.20 per share. This compares with $1.07 billion, or $0.79 per share, in last year's third quarter. Excluding items, Truist Financial Corporation...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Insider

Bit Digital Selling Shareholders To Offload Stake Via Equity Offering

Bitcoin mining company Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BTBT) selling shareholders proposed to offload 23.6 million shares under a secondary equity offering. Bit Digital will not get any of the offering proceeds. The selling shareholders offered 13.5 million shares to institutional investors. The remaining 10.1 million shares were issuable upon exercise of...
STOCKS
Business Insider

JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. Q3 Profit Climbs, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) announced earnings for its third quarter that climbed from last year. The company's earnings came in at $199.83 million, or $1.88 per share. This compares with $125.50 million, or $1.18 per share, in last year's third quarter. Analysts had expected the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Insider

DA Davidson Bullish On This Bitcoin Company, Sees Huge Upside

DA Davidson analyst Christopher Brendler initiated coverage of Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) with a Buy rating and $42 price target, implying a 60.8% upside, as part of a broader research note on crypto mining. The analyst cites the company's most significant mining operation in the U.S., providing them with scale,...
STOCKS
Business Insider

Why DA Davidson Sees 49% Upside In This Crypto Miner?

DA Davidson analyst Christopher Brendler initiated coverage of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) with a Buy rating and $65 price target, implying a 49.12% upside, as part of a broader research note on crypto mining. The company's focus on leveraging hosting partners allowed them to purchase over 130,000 top-of-the-line machines,...
STOCKS
Business Insider

CAC 40 Inches Higher Led By Banks

(RTTNews) - French stocks rose on Friday to extend gains from the previous session after better-than-expected quarterly earnings reports led Wall Street's S&P 500 to its best trading day since the spring overnight. Sentiment was also boosted after China eased curbs on home loans at some of its largest banks...
STOCKS
Business Insider

ADTRAN Sees Q3 Revenue Lesser Than Consensus View

(RTTNews) - ADTRAN, Inc. (ADTN) on Friday said it expects revenue of $138 million in the third quarter. This compares with the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters of $148.95 million. The company sees gross margin of 34.5% and operating loss of $10.2 million for the third quarter.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Insider

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Cowen & Co. lowered the price target on Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) from $575 to $550. Domino's shares rose 0.3% to close at $477.48 on Thursday. Wells Fargo lowered Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) price target from $150 to $140. Ralph Lauren shares rose 1.5% to close at $117.92 on Thursday.
MARKETS
Business Insider

22 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) rose 39.5% to $4.80 in pre-market trading after declining around 15% on Thursday. The company recently announced it purchased an additional 4,000 S19J Pro Antminer Machines for a price of $25.3 million to further expand the company's mining capabilities. ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC) rose 24.4%...
STOCKS
AFP

Goldman Sachs profits up 63% on surge in dealmaking activity

Goldman Sachs reported a jump in third-quarter profits Friday behind robust gains in its financial advisory and trading divisions, capping a strong week of results for large US banks. Goldman's results follow a wave of earnings earlier in the week from JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and other financial heavyweights with bigger retail operations.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

