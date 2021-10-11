CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yakima, WA

The Freeze is Coming, Prepare Your Gardens Now

By Sarah J
107.3 KFFM
107.3 KFFM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This is the second freeze warning I have seen for the Yakima Valley and beyond, still not waking up to frozen car windows, but I know it's on the way. Our first snow in the mountains took place this weekend and if you're curious when we're having our first in town CLICK HERE.

kffm.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yakima, WA
Lifestyle
Local
Washington Lifestyle
City
Yakima, WA
107.3 KFFM

Find Out What Items Yakima Valley Needs Donated Right Now

I might have mentioned not handing over cash to panhandlers but please don't let that stop you from giving to those in need. There are many different non-profits that have outreach groups and programs set up for those currently in a tough spot. I just reached out and asked, "what do you need to be donated right now?" And here is what was said.
CHARITIES
107.3 KFFM

Last Day to Seize Incredible Deals Yakima!

Raise your hand if you love shopping? What about finding things you already buy for 50% off? I know we haven't even reached Halloween BUT there is no time like the present to start buying presents, for Christmas or birthdays, anniversaries and just to say, you rock! They'll never know you seized a deal! It's a win, win for all involved.
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

Healthy Options to Help with Losing Weight

Pro-Tip Try and set a day and time each week to weigh yourself and stick to it. No need to keep going back and obsessing about the tick up or down on a daily. A full week of healthy eating and working out should give you a good indication of what you did has helped or if you need to make more adjustments. That being said, I also got onto the scale yesterday and was happy to see I had lost what I had gained and more but my real week-long weigh-in will be Monday so just letting you, we're all a work in progress. I'm am pumped because I'm putting in real work!
WEIGHT LOSS
107.3 KFFM

Yakima’s First Snow Fall: When Can We Expect the Flakes?

You can already feel a touch of crisp in the air but have no fear, plenty of time for us all to get prepared for 2021's snowfall. It's not a bad idea to get ahead and buy your deicer and even begin collecting your emergency items for your trunk. Along with your reusable shopping bags. I totally forgot when I ran to the store yesterday and they still haven't fully enacted the .08 charge per single-use plastic or paper bags, but it's coming people.
YAKIMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Freeze
107.3 KFFM

Smaller Crowds But Bigger Sales at This Year’s Fair

Despite the many challenges and COVID-19 state ordered mandates officials at the Central Washington State Fair say the fair was a big success even seeing record breaking sales numbers for the carnival and food. ATTENDANCE WAS DOWN 25% FROM 2019. So even though attendance was down 25% from the 2019...
POLITICS
107.3 KFFM

NATIONAL PLUS SIZE APPRECIATION DAY

You know, when I saw that today (October 6th) is National Plus Size Appreciation Day, I was torn (I could make a split seam joke here, but I won't). First of all, I'm a big guy. Okay, I won't pad the truth, I need no padding, I have my own naturally built in padding. I'm a fat guy. I put Santa to shame with how jolly I am. I've been overweight, or as it's referred to now, "plus sized", for all my life. So I've gone through the ups and downs with weight loss, diets, depression, acceptance, happiness, determination, depression. So, I have been on an emotional roller (since it's rare that I get to ride a real one) for a good chunk (pun intended) of my life. So part of me is thrilled that there is a day to favor the fluffy. On the other hand, self positivity is good and all, but the extra weight is not good for you, and steps should be taken to lose some.
WEIGHT LOSS
107.3 KFFM

The Hoarders Are Back! 5 More Things You Might Not Find This Fall

"The hoarders are back! The hoarders are back!" - Pauleesha Revere. This is getting ridiculous! It is becoming hard to find a plethora of goods in the Yakima Valley due to not only shipping delays because of the pandemic; we can add hoarding to the list. Last month, we explored several things we expect to go flying off the shelves this fall due to greedy folks snatching up more than one of the things like toilet paper rolls, yeast, bottles of water, and room heaters. We were right about the gasoline shortages, sadly. Here are five more items we think you can add to the list!
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

What’s a Healthy Meal Used to Lose Weight?

Whether you are just joining or have been pushing through with me, welcome. This is a safe space to start the process of taking better care of yourself. I want to lose weight but not only that, I don't want to be beholden to food. I think about it A...
DIETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
107.3 KFFM

Check Out This Creepy Haunted House in Yakima

Pre-pandemic Halloweens in Yakima were always very predicatable. You have a few haunted houses, including the big trunk or treat one at Steve Hahn Motors and the fun "haunted yard" that's located right off of West Nob Hill Blvd. You also have a bunch of churches hosting trunk or treats and a fun one over in Davis High School's parking lot. This year, there is a creepy haunted house in Yakima at none other than MADD HATTERS HAUNT!
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

And the Favorite Karaoke Spot in Yakima is…

A form of entertainment, offered typically by bars and clubs, in which people take turns to sing popular songs into a microphone over prerecorded backing tracks. It's your moment to shine, maybe you need a bit of liquid courage (alcohol) or you have no need. Perhaps you've been singing certain songs in the shower for years and are now ready to take it to the next level. I was recently invited to a Karaoke birthday party and I have to admit, now I want one! Sometimes these spots even have competitions with cash prizes so if I hear of one around these parts, I will for sure keep you in the loop.
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

107.3 KFFM

Yakima, WA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
832K+
Views
ABOUT

107.3 KFFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy