Here's a smart thing to do this afternoon: take a nap. Studies suggest taking a midday snooze offers both young and old people some brain-boosting benefits. One study of elderly Chinese folks published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society found that people who napped for 30 to 90 minutes after lunch had better memories than those who didn't nap or napped longer than 90 minutes. Those who napped were also better at drawing figures—a sign of good brain health. But napping may provide more useful benefits for your body and physical performance, too. Well-timed naps appear to be one of the best things you can do to improve your ability to push yourself harder and exercise longer, especially if you work out or compete in sports in the afternoon or evening.

FITNESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO