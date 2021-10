Pro-Tip Try and set a day and time each week to weigh yourself and stick to it. No need to keep going back and obsessing about the tick up or down on a daily. A full week of healthy eating and working out should give you a good indication of what you did has helped or if you need to make more adjustments. That being said, I also got onto the scale yesterday and was happy to see I had lost what I had gained and more but my real week-long weigh-in will be Monday so just letting you, we're all a work in progress. I'm am pumped because I'm putting in real work!

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 7 DAYS AGO