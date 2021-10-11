Becky Lynch Reveals She Considered Never Coming Back to WWE After Her Pregnancy
When Becky Lynch announced she was pregnant with her first child in May 2020, she stated in an interview with ESPN that she had every intention of returning to the WWE full-time after she had her baby. "The Man" and Seth Rollins welcomed their first child, Roux, back in December and the former WrestleMania main eventer wouldn't return to action until SummerSlam in August. Lynch revealed on the latest Out of Character episode with Ryan Satin that, after she had her kid, she was only about 60% certain she'd return to wrestling.comicbook.com
