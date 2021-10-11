Becky Lynch Reveals She Considered Never Coming Back to WWE After Her Pregnancy

Becky Lynch has been portraying a heel ever since she returned at the SummerSlam pay-per-view in August, and those heelish tendencies have leaked their way over into her social media. Over the weekend, WWE Hall of Famer Lita (real name Amy Dumas) was asked about the possibility of having one more match. The former Women's Champion initially retied in the mid-2000s due to injury, but has since come back of a number of one-off appearances including the 2018 Women's Royal Rumble and the Evolution pay-per-view. She opted to let the fans nominate who they think she should face and wound up getting a response from Lynch.

WWE ・ 3 DAYS AGO