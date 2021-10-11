Carlos Santana, Chris Stapleton team up for new track 'Joy'

Carlos Santana has released a new song with Chris Stapleton titled "Joy." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Carlos Santana and Chris Stapleton have joined forces for a new song titled "Joy."

Santana uploaded an animated lyric video for the song to his offfical YouTube channel on Monday.

"Joy" will appear on Santana's upcoming album Blessings and Miracles, which will be released on Friday.

Santana gives a signature guitar solo on "Joy" while Stapleton provides the lyrics.

"Joy, rolling like the thunder rumbles/ Time to let the teardrops tumble/ Listen to the hatred crumble/ Now that I have joy, flying on the wings of angels/ Rattling the chains untangled/ I see me from a different angle/ Now I have joy," Stapleton sings.

Blessings and Miracles will also include collaborations with Rob Thomas, G-Eazy, Diane Warren, Steve Winwood, Chick Corea, Rick Rubin, Corey Glover, Kirk Hammett, Ally Brooke, American Authors and Narada Michael Walden.

Stapleton is set to be honored during CMT's Artist of the Year special, which airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. EDT. Stapleton will be honored by Boys II Men and Kevin Olusola of Pentatonix.