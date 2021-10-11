CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

WATCH: Frankie MacDonald Warns Wyoming of Imminent Snow Storm

By DJ Nyke
 4 days ago
Everyone's favorite amateur meteorologist, Frankie MacDonald, is back with his on point prediction of the upcoming snow storm heading to Casper and Cheyenne this week. Frankie's prediction is pretty much spot on with reports from other major weather outlets. As matter of fact, it was reported earlier last week (Wednesday, October 6th, 2021), that up to a foot of snow is expected in the Casper area alone. Frankie did go into much more detail though, adding that the ensuing rain would turn into snow as the temperatures drop overnight.

