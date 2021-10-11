CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yavapai County, AZ

Yavapai College Earns Distinguished Budget Presentation Award

By Staff
SignalsAZ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYavapai College has earned the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its budget. The award represents a significant achievement, reflecting the commitment of the governing body and staff to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting. To receive the budget award, YC had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. These guidelines are designed to assess how well an entity’s budget serves as:

