NHL

Mark Giordano to serve as first captain in Kraken franchise history

By Chelena Goldman
 3 days ago
Seattle Kraken defenseman Mark Giordano. James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Giordano, 38, spent his entire 15-year NHL career playing for Calgary before he was exposed in last summer's expansion draft. The veteran blueliner has registered 509 points (143 goals, 366 assists) and plus-101 through 949 games played at the professional level. He won the Norris Trophy in 2019 and the Mark Messier Leadership Award in 2020. He has yet to make a Stanley Cup Final appearance. The Flames themselves won their only championship in 1989.

Calgary has not yet named a captain to replace Giordano.

The Flames and Kraken will play each other four times over the upcoming season, twice in December and twice in April. Their first matchup will be on December 23 at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary.

