Eagles News: “A really weird day” for Jalen Hurts

Nothing about Jalen Hurts’ still-short career with the Eagles has been or will be easy. It would be nice, for him and them, if the circumstances that landed him here were different. If the Eagles hadn’t drafted him in the second round last year. If Carson Wentz hadn’t melted down after they did. If Nick Sirianni weren’t as much of a mystery as a brand-new head coach as Hurts was as an NFL starting quarterback. But these are the facts of his life, at least for this season, and they color and shape everything about his present and his future.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO