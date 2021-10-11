Giants' Saquon Barkley dealing with a sprained ankle

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) is only expected to miss "a couple weeks", ESPN's Jordan Raanan Reports. Barkley will undergo further testing on his ankle this week, but there is optimism for Barkley's return sooner rather than later. Raanan added that the injury "Doesn't seem to be anything crazy or season-ending," so it does seem likely that Barkley will be back this season. The injury was an incredibly unlucky break for the talented back, twisting his ankle as he got tripped up with a Dallas Cowboys defender after a play had already ended.