SOFTBALL: Chickasha competes in regional tournament

Chickasha players head to the dugout during a regional game in Lone Grove on Thursday. Austin Litterell

Chickasha traveled to Lone Grove last week to compete in a Class 4A regional tournament. The Lady Chicks saw their season end after going 1-2 during a tournament that took place Thursday and Friday.

Chickasha's lone win of the tournament came against the Weatherford Lady Eagles on Thursday. The Lady Chicks advanced to play Lone Grove that evening with a 4-2 victory over the Lady Eagles.

After a 4-0 loss to Lone Grove the previous evening, Chickasha's season ended with a 7-1 loss to Ada on Friday.

In Chickasha's only win of the regional, the Lady Chicks fell behind 1-0 after Weatherford scored a run in the bottom half of the first inning. Chickasha tied the game at one run apiece in the top half of the fourth inning.

Allison Couch got on base with one out in the fourth inning, and Bayle Bingham drove in the tying run. Bingham recorded a base hit to tie the game, and Chickasha took the lead in the sixth inning.

M'Kailei Myers stepped up to the plate after Leighanne Eaton got on base to lead off the sixth inning. Myers recorded an RBI and gave the Lady Chicks a 2-1 lead over their opponent.

Weatherford tied the game at two runs apiece in the sixth inning, but Chickasha took the lead for good in the seventh inning.

Alli Bordwine and Eaton got on base in the inning, and Myers had an opportunity to give the team another lead. She forced Weatherford's defense to make a play, and the Lady Chicks scored the final two runs of the game.

Couch struck out two batters in the seventh inning, including the game's final batter. Couch went all seven innings against Weatherford and struck out six batters in the victory.

The Lady Chicks surpassed the 20-win mark during the season. They also had the best District 4A-4 record, tying with Newcastle at 13-1 in district play.