On Saturday, in the place called the Little Apple, the Oklahoma football team plays its first road game as a lame duck member of the Big 12 Conference. Moreover, it is a game with a team, Kansas State, that has beaten the Sooners in each of the last two seasons and in four of the last nine. The Sooners actually have a better record on the road than at home in recent seasons. Oklahoma has won 26 of its last 28 true road games.

KANSAS STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO