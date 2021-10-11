CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Higher Crude Prices Lead To Spike At Local Gas Pumps

By WMAY Newsroom
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA spike in crude oil prices is playing out in much higher prices at the gas pump. Triple A says some of the increase in oil prices is being driven by fears of a colder-than-average winter, which could put more strain on an oil production system that is already struggling to keep up with demand. That is driving gas prices to their highest levels so far this year. The statewide average is $3.51 a gallon for regular unleaded. Springfield’s average pump price on Monday was $3.41 a gallon, second lowest among major Illinois metro areas after Champaign at $3.37 a gallon. In Springfield, that’s 21 cents higher than it was a month ago.

