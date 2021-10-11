CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Harvest Filled With Ups And Downs For Illinois Corn Farmers

By WMAY Newsroom
wmay.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year’s corn harvest in Illinois has produced both good and bad news for Illinois farmers. The bad news came in the form of more widespread cases of tar spot disease, which can weaken corn stalks and damage yields. The disease first turned up in the state in 2015, but has been significantly more common this year. The Illinois Corn Growers Association says it forced many farmers to harvest their crops earlier, before the disease advanced too far, and may have cut yields by 25 to 30 bushels on average.

www.wmay.com

Comments / 0

Related
Emporia gazette.com

Rain slowing corn, soybean harvest

The fall crops are coming in across Lyon County. But a week of rainy days isn't helping. “In various parts of the county, there's been an overabundance of rain,” Lyon County extension agent Brian Rees said Thursday. ”It pretty well shut things down for this week.”. A 40-percent chance of...
LYON COUNTY, KS
wmay.com

Spring numbers show sharp increase in Illinois farmland prices

(The Center Square) – In the first half of 2021, analysts say Illinois farmland prices did something atypical: they shot up in value. A survey of members of the Illinois Society of Professional Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers (ISPFMRA) done in August showed a 20% increase in the price of Illinois farmland in the first half of 2021. This is only the fourth time in the past 50 years that farmland prices have increased so significantly.
ILLINOIS STATE
Clock Online

Farmer and Driver Safety Tips for Harvest Season

- The onset of harvest season means increased farm equipment traffic sharing the road with other vehicles, as farmers move their heavy equipment from field to field. These specialized, heavy-duty vehicles are not as maneuverable as your average sedan, so it is important for the farm workers who operate them and the drivers who share the road to pay attention to some important safety tips.
AGRICULTURE
Telegraph

Record corn, soybean yields foreseen in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD — More than half of Illinois’ corn crop is now out of the field, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Illinois Crop Progress and condition report. As of Sunday, corn harvested for grain reached 55 percent, compared to the five-year average of 46 percent for this point in...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
news4sanantonio.com

Farmers monitoring storms as they are preparing to plant or harvest crops

SAN ANTONIO — Farmers across the area are keeping a close eye on Wednesday’s storms. Some are hoping for a steady rain and others hope it doesn't damage their crops. Jennifer George said the weather in 2021 has already impacted crop prices for her., specifically because some of her winter crops like pumpkins are still growing.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WPFO

Maine farmers say potato harvest is looking strong

PORTLAND (WGME) – Farmers say Maine’s 2021 potato harvest is looking strong. According to the Maine Potato Board, the harvest, which is wrapping up right now, has about 8,000 new acres of production, which it says is necessary to meet the demand. This big yield comes off a small crop...
MAINE STATE
Daily Herald

Good harvest: Suburban farmers markets start wrapping up for the season

It was a bumper crop at the farmers market. After 17 weeks, with two Saturday mornings left at the Glenview Farmers Market at Historic Wagner Farm, 19,528 people had attended. It's not the "crazy-good year" of 2013 in which farm director Jonathan Kuester said 31,000 people attended, but with two dates remaining 2021's attendance should surpass last year's total of around 20,000.
GLENVIEW, IL
WCIA

‘Jumping worms’ spread in Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — “Jumping worms” have been expanding their territories in different places in Illinois, threatening to absorb nutrients that plants need in order to grow. According to Richard Hentschel, Horticulture Educator at the University of Illinois at Urbana – Champaign, the “jumping worms” were first identified in Illinois in 2015. Researchers at U […]
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disease
Western Iowa Today

Fall Corn and Soybean Harvest Moving Ahead in Iowa

(Des Moines, IA) — Mother Nature is cooperating with Iowa farmers during the fall harvest. The USDA reports nearly 30 percent of the corn harvest is now complete statewide – which is eight days ahead of normal. That number was at 19 percent two weeks ago. Fifty-six percent of the soybean crop has been harvested. Farmers were able to bring in 16-percent more beans last week. Soybeans are nine days ahead of the five-year average.
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Farmers ‘pleasantly surprised’ with harvest despite summer drought

HUGHES AND SULLY COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Fall harvest is in full swing across South Dakota. With the drought conditions this summer, some producers in the central part of the state were worried about having a decent crop. However, after catching some rainfall at the end of summer and beginning of fall, their yields are doing better than originally predicted.
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

Soybean Harvest About Halfway Done; Corn 41% Harvested

OMAHA (DTN) -- Farmers made good headway harvesting their corn and soybeans last week, pushing harvest progress for both crops to near the halfway point by Sunday, Oct. 10, USDA NASS said in its weekly national Crop Progress report Tuesday. The report is normally released on Mondays but was delayed this week due to the holiday.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
cwbradio.com

USDA Officials Still Expecting Lower Harvest for Wisconsin Corn Farmers

(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Even after making a few adjustments from the previous month, USDA officials are still expecting a lower harvest for Wisconsin corn farmers. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, the National Ag Statistics Service's monthly Crop Production report says corn production is forecast at 506 million bushels this fall.
WISCONSIN STATE
kiow.com

Corn and Soybean Production is Up

Corn and soybean production is up from September 2021, according to the Crop Production report issued today by USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS). Corn production is up 3% from last year, forecast at 15.0 billion bushels; soybean growers are expected to increase their production 5% from 2020, forecast at 4.45 billion bushels.
AGRICULTURE
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Whole harvest of Hoosiers helps keep farmers productive

Fall is a joyful and stressful time for farmers as they work to harvest their fields, market their grain and keep their business thriving. There are many long days and even longer nights, many missed events with friends and family members, and many sacrifices made. Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and...
INDIANA STATE
Register Citizen

New Milford Farmers Market offers bountiful harvest

NEW MILFORD — Every Saturday, shoppers flock to the New Milford Farmers Market in search of fresh produce, bread, preserves, pickles and apples. Flowering plants, pumpkins and gourds are plentiful this time of year, along with seasonal baked goods and apple cider doughnuts. Particpating vendors at the most recent market...
NEW MILFORD, CT
agfax.com

Ohio Corn: Pre-Harvest Check

Corn harvest started earlier than normal this year across Ohio with many farmers taking advantage of higher grain prices and hauling in high moisture corn. This is causing more producers to switch back and forth between corn and soybean harvest. Considerations for choosing fields to harvest aside from weather are both stalk and ear quality.
OHIO STATE
illinoisnewsnow.com

Farmers ask for patience on the roads amid harvest

Pumpkins and fall leaves don’t just mean cooler temperatures: it also means large farm equipment on the roads. Every year, harvest season finds farmers driving tractors, combines and other heavy equipment down roads drivers are accustomed to having to themselves. Marty Marr, vice president of the Illinois Corn Growers Association...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy