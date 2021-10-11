Harvest Filled With Ups And Downs For Illinois Corn Farmers

This year’s corn harvest in Illinois has produced both good and bad news for Illinois farmers. The bad news came in the form of more widespread cases of tar spot disease, which can weaken corn stalks and damage yields. The disease first turned up in the state in 2015, but has been significantly more common this year. The Illinois Corn Growers Association says it forced many farmers to harvest their crops earlier, before the disease advanced too far, and may have cut yields by 25 to 30 bushels on average.