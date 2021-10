The mayor of Miami, Francis Suarez has revealed that the city has so far generated over $8 million from its partnership with CitycOINS. The city had taken a plunge into crypto with the creation of its very own coin named after the city, and the mayor said that the move had been a “game-changer” for revenue collection. A move was made after the mayor had announced that he planned to make Miami the “cryptocurrency innovation” hub” of the world.

MIAMI, FL ・ 12 DAYS AGO