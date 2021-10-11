CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomas Jefferson's Quran to visit Dubai Expo 2020

By Joseph Hammond 
Washington Post
 3 days ago

(RNS) — A copy of the Quran once owned by former U.S. President Thomas Jefferson will be displayed in the Unites States’ pavilion at the Dubai Expo 2020, the world’s fair currently underway in the United Arab Emirates after being delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. The historic English-language Quran, translated...

WDBO

Dubai's Expo opens, bringing first world's fair to Mideast

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — After eight years of planning and billions of dollars in spending, the Middle East's first world's fair opened Friday in Dubai, with hopes that the months-long extravaganza will draw both visitors and global attention to this desert-turned-dreamscape. The coronavirus pandemic pushed Expo 2020...
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Tourism Minister Razvozov to Open Israeli Pavilion at Dubai’s Expo 2020

The Israel Minister of Tourism, Yoel Razvozov, will open the Israeli Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai on October 7, 2021. The Minister will be joined by the Ministry of Tourism Director-General Amir Halevi and other representatives from the Tourism Ministry who will hold a series of professional meetings with senior tourism industry officials in the UAE. The Israel Tourism Minister is expected to meet with his counterpart, to strengthen bilateral ties. Minister Razvozov will discuss cooperation in a range of areas, including, among others: encouraging investment, cooperation in the field of tourism, and marketing regional vacation packages, mainly for tourists from the East. Ministry officials will also hold a range of meetings with airline representatives about opening new routes into Israel and expanding existing routes.
MIDDLE EAST
WTOP

Israel opens its pavilion with big bash at Dubai’s Expo 2020

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Israel ceremonially opened its gleaming pavilion at the world’s fair in Dubai on Thursday, over a year after normalizing ties with the United Arab Emirates and amid a pandemic that has disrupted much of the tourist and cultural exchanges promised by the U.S.-brokered accords.
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Italy launches cultural rescue project at Dubai's Expo 2020

DUBAI, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Italy, renowned for its centuries of experience trying to preserve its rich artistic culture, has used its presence at a world fair in Dubai to launch a project to help other nations around the Mediterranean rescue heritage at risk. Italy has already hit the headlines...
SOCIETY
Birmingham Star

What's the Russian pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai like

The most large-scale international exhibition has started and Russia prepared something special to amaze guests. About 25 million people are expected to visit Expo 2020 in Dubai, the first of its kind event in the Middle East & North Africa. And that's how many people are likely to see the magnificent Russian pavilion created according to the main topic of the exhibition: "Creative Mind: Driving the Future'.
WORLD
BBC

Dubai expects 25 million people to visit World Expo

The World Expo is opening in Dubai, and its organisers hope it will attract millions of overseas visitors to the emirate. World Expos allow countries showcase their latest technology, and they've been drawing in crowds for the past 170 years dating back to Queen Victoria's reign. But visitor numbers for this year's Expo may be lower than usual due to Covid as many countries are still putting restrictions on international travel.
WORLD
#Expo 2020
