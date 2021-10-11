Worlds Match Preview: PSG Talon vs Fnatic – By DJ Esports

Galatasaray Esports face Beyond Gaming in the sixth match of Worlds 2021. The sixth match of the day started with a top lane dive on BYG Jarvan by GS. While Maoan Teleported to the top lane to support his laner, GS took no risks and called in their mid laner as well to assist in the dive. GS got hold of both the players, though Crazy fell to the last tower shot. After that, both the teams continued farming and BYG got their first dragon. Galatasaray decided to dive the top laner again and Maoan’s Teleport was used in vain as he couldn’t save his top laner. However, PK Teleported to the jungle and got one back as he came back to his lane. BYG also secured one kill on Ryze by using PK's Jarvan ultimate.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO