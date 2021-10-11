CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worlds Match Preview: PSG Talon vs Fnatic – By DJ Esports

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe League of Legends World Championships are underway in Iceland. PSG Talon and Fnatic are battling it out in Group C alongside RNG and Hanwha Life Esports. DJ Esports provides expert analysis ahead of some of the headline matches at Worlds 2021, to help you make your own predictions and check out some of the odds on offer.

