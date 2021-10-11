CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Win a Turkey Hill Ice Cream Prize Pack!

who13.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s easy, fill out all of the required information to enter. 10 lucky winners will win a Turkey Hill Ice Cream prize pack that includes: one free Turkey Hill 48 ounce ice cream coupon, a tote bag, an ice cream scoop, ice cream cup, and a Turkey Hill blanket. Can...

who13.com

gordonramsayclub.com

Apricot Ice Cream

This apricot ice cream or gelato di abicocche is an old, classic Italian dessert that will bring you to the happy childhood days. So simple and easy to prepare and so delicious! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 500 grams/1 lb. 2 oz. ripe apricots. 300 ml/10 fl. oz. single cream.
RECIPES
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Scream for Ice Cream at The Comfort Fix

RIPLEY: An ice cream shop opened in August 2021 inside of Papa D’s restaurant. Kanesha Hill, owner of The Comfort Fix, is the daughter-in-law of Shelly Hokey Culver, owner of Papa D’s. Hill explains, “The Comfort Fix joined Papa Ds on August 14, 2021. We serve eight different flavors of hand-dipped Blue Bell ice cream. The flavors change often. We like to add different specialty flavors here and there.” The Comfort Fix serves milkshakes, banana splits, floats, cones, cups, hot fudge, caramel, and strawberry sundaes, and multiple toppings. Hill said, “We are also preparing to add more treats to our menu in the future.” The Comfort Fix is located on Highway 4 at 713 Ashland Road, Ripley.
RIPLEY, MS
upr.org

Eating the Past: ice cream

On this week's Eating the Past, host Jeannie Sur digs into the history and wonders of ice cream. Recipe Adapted from The Perfect Scoop by David Lebovitz. When making ice cream it’s important to adapt the volume of the recipe to your ice cream machine. Recipe below was made in...
RECIPES
12tomatoes.com

2-Ingredient Ice Cream Bread

I wouldn’t have believed it if I didn’t see it with my own eyes, but this 2-ingredient Ice Cream Bread is legit! Not only is the end result a sweet, moist, dense dessert bread, but it really is as easy as combining ice cream and flour, stirring, and popping it in the oven.
RECIPES
alabamanews.net

Fair Food Fight: Ribbon Fries and Ice Cream

The Alabama National Fair has plenty of great food and drinks to enjoy. As part of our “Fair Food Fight,” Alabama News Network is highlighting some of the foods and drinks you like best. Ribbon fries and ice cream are two treats that many of you look forward to eating...
RESTAURANTS
Jim Woods

The 3 Best Places To Get Ice Cream

A delicious ice cream treat is by far one of the best ways to beat the heat. And let's be honest, even if the weather is a bit cooler, you still want some ice cream, right? Of course you do! Here are the top 3 locations to pick up some ice cream right here in the Cuyahoga Falls area.
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
Forks Over Knives

Pumpkin Ice Cream

Enjoy your favorite fall flavors with this simple and refreshing pumpkin ice cream that’s totally vegan. Even though tofu might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of ice cream, it makes this recipe lusciously creamy and perfectly scoopable. Top a bowl of this frozen dessert with some Aquafaba Whipped Cream, crushed walnuts, and an extra drizzle of maple syrup.
RECIPES
jamiesfeast.com

Must-Try Apple Ice Cream Pie Recipe

Apple ice cream pie is the ultimate classic dessert for the summer! Refreshing and delicious, this apple ice cream pie is so easy and simple to prepare – and you must try it. All you need is love for cooking, extra time, and a few basic ingredients. Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
wichitabyeb.com

Local ice cream and coffee shop closes one of their two locations

One of the two Churn and Burn locations has closed. Their 11414 E Central Ave location which opened in 2018 quietly closed in September. The original space at 548 S. Oliver still remains open. The ice cream and coffee shop is known for its nitrogen-infused ice cream and coffee. It’s been a huge favorite of my family, not just for their treats but for the nostalgic Joyland decor.
RESTAURANTS
goodhousekeeping.com

Vegan Chocolate ‘Ice Cream’

This dark chocolate 'ice cream' is so good you won’t know its vegan. A high-speed blender helps breaks down the cashews to form a ‘creamy’ base.
RECIPES
country1025.com

Little Debbie Takes The Cake…To Ice Cream, For Christmas!

Listen up, fellow sweet-toothers! Little Debbie is sweetening our holidays with a new treat! For the first time in their history, the popular maker of packaged, individual sized cakes is making ice cream. That’s a cool idea…right?. Little Debbie is turning it’s Christmas Tree Cakes into ice cream. The new...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Mysterious Origins Of Blue Moon Ice Cream

Ice cream is one of the world's most popular sweet treats, and the reasons why are obvious. It's undeniably delicious and nostalgia-inducing, for starters. And its consumer adoration isn't slowing down anytime soon, as ice cream sales increased by more than 16% in 2020 alone, according to Mintel. The frozen delight comes in a seemingly infinite number of flavors and colors, some of which are rarer to find than others. From rocky road and cookies and cream to strawberry and vanilla to bubblegum and mint chocolate chip, there exists a delightful ice cream flavor for every palate.
RESTAURANTS
Tennessee Tribune

Chef Launches Only Black-Owned Ice Cream Nationwide

To share her inspiring success launching the only Black-owned national ice cream brand into Walmarts & Supermarkets across the country, we would love to arrange an interview with you and Chef Liz Rogers who is behind America’s fastest-growing new ice cream Creamalicisous. Chef Liz recently made headlines in Forbes, Southern Living, Food&Wine, Glamour & more, sharing her Southern family heritage through her ice cream about her 4 generation family recipes, baked from scratch in their entirety and intertwined in a super-premium ice cream base.
RESTAURANTS
ABC 4

Traditional Mexican ice cream in Utah

For today’s Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration, Four Cielos’ owner, Giovanni Sanchez, came by the kitchen to talk about his business and show us how he tops off their Mango Mexican Ice Cream. Sanchez named his family-owned business Four Cielos after his four daughters because “cielo” in Spanish means heaven. Mexican...
UTAH STATE
Mashed

This Is The Best Ice Cream Flavor To Mix With Orange Soda

Summer might be over, but we all know that ice cream is still delicious year-round. Ice cream comes in so many delightful forms, from strawberry rose cocoa cones to massive kitchen sink ice cream sundaes. But if you prefer to drink your dessert instead of scoop it up, then root beer floats might be a go-to choice for you.
FOOD & DRINKS
spectrumnews1.com

Crank & Boom Ice Cream wins 2021 Small Business of the Year

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A decade ago, Mike and Toa Green, owners of Lexington’s Thai Orchid Cafe, wanted to offer an ice cream that paired well with the food served in their restaurant. So, they began serving coconut ice cream made from a $60 two-quart Cuisinart ice cream maker. What You...
LEXINGTON, KY
Greatist

Our Favorite Ice Cream Parlors That Ship Nationwide

All featured products are curated independently by our editors. When you buy something through our retail links, we may receive a commission. Summer may be over but it’s never a bad time for ice cream; even if you don’t regularly reach for a pint once the temperature drops, you’ll at least need a scoop or two for your autumn apple desserts and pumpkin pies. And sure, you could grab a generic carton from the grocery store or dash to the corner store to satisfy that craving, but sometimes you simply need something a little more special.
RESTAURANTS
Time Out Global

The best ice cream delivery in Singapore

Long before the bubble tea or acai bowl craze, we cooled down with a more classic cold treat: ice cream. But we’ve come a long way from 25 cents vanilla cones. Ice cream parlours in Singapore have given the frozen treat a cool upgrade – from gourmet gelato to flavours inspired by yesteryear. The best part? You don’t even need to leave your house to get your hands on them. These ice cream joints are delivering their sweet treats right to your door.
RESTAURANTS

