Win a Turkey Hill Ice Cream Prize Pack!

RIPLEY: An ice cream shop opened in August 2021 inside of Papa D’s restaurant. Kanesha Hill, owner of The Comfort Fix, is the daughter-in-law of Shelly Hokey Culver, owner of Papa D’s. Hill explains, “The Comfort Fix joined Papa Ds on August 14, 2021. We serve eight different flavors of hand-dipped Blue Bell ice cream. The flavors change often. We like to add different specialty flavors here and there.” The Comfort Fix serves milkshakes, banana splits, floats, cones, cups, hot fudge, caramel, and strawberry sundaes, and multiple toppings. Hill said, “We are also preparing to add more treats to our menu in the future.” The Comfort Fix is located on Highway 4 at 713 Ashland Road, Ripley.
Comments / 0