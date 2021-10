Many are aware of the horrible way that Israel treats Palestinians. But did you know that Israel is aided in this by the state of New Jersey?. How could it be that liberal New Jersey would support the denial of basic rights to people more than five thousand miles away? Alas, blue New Jersey enacted a law that calls for the state to punish any company that has the audacity to boycott Israel as a way to pressure it to stop oppressing Palestinians.

POLITICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO