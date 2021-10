Demon Slayer is hyping the big premiere for Season 2 with a new trailer! The hugely competitive Fall 2021 anime schedule has officially kicked off with the start of October, and a few brand new series have made their premieres or returns for new episodes. The season's just getting started, however, as soon the most anticipated action series of the schedule will be making its debut in just a couple of days as well. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is finally returning for its second season, and it's likely going to dominate conversation for the rest of the year.

