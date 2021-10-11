Xbox Reveals Xbox Series X Consoles Celebrating Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

The Xbox series X is still impossible to find in stock online. Since it launched in November 2020, delays in the manufacturing process and a worldwide shortage of microchips have brought production of Microsoft’s next-generation console to a juddering halt.While it’s easier to find the less advanced Xbox series S in stock, the more powerful Xbox series X sells out as quickly as new stock appears. Knowing when the Xbox will be restocked is key to grabbing one before everybody else does.So, if you’re wondering where you can buy an Xbox series X in the UK today, or when the Xbox will be back in stock, our stock tracking liveblog is here to help. We’ll alert you to the latest stock drops as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates, new games and accessories, and milestone events.Read more:Where to buy Xbox series X: Tracking major UK retailersWhere to buy a PS5 in the UKIs the Xbox Game Pass worth the money?Best games consoles 2021: How to chooseHow to play Halo Infinite betaCheck Xbox series X stock from UK retailers below: Microsoft StoreBoxAmazonGameSmyths ToysCurrys PC WorldJohn Lewis & PartnersArgosAsdaAOShopToVeryBTEEEbuyerSimply Games

