Friday Evening Water Main Break Leaves Some Sheldon Residents Without Service

Sheldon, IA (KICD) — Several hundred water users in Sheldon were without service for about 4 hours Friday night when a major main broke on North 18th Avenue. City Manager Sam Kooiker tells KICD News the area of town affected was mainly North of Highway 18 from Country Club and Nest to North 9th Avenue. Crews were called at 7, were able to repair the main about 11, with service restored about midnight.